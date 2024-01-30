Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Veracyte worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 14.4% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 195,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 46.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 17.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 80,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 37.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.81. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $90.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

