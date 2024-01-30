Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $176.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

