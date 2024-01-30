Versor Investments LP Takes Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,855,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 191,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

CONMED Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:CNMD opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.25.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

