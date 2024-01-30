Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

Shares of VWDRY opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.