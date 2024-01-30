Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Sensata Technologies worth $41,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

