Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 150,024 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,024 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of General Mills worth $38,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 2.4% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

