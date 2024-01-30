Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 802,166 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTBFree Report) by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802,166 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $43,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSE:KTB opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

