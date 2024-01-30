Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Ryder System worth $43,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ryder System by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ryder System by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ryder System by 12.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,240 shares of company stock worth $2,050,407 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.00. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $119.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Vertical Research cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

