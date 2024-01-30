Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,155 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $39,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $314.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $248.96 and a 1-year high of $317.82. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

