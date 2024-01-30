Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $42.40 Million Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 402,708 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.98% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $42,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after buying an additional 291,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,502,000 after buying an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,404,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,553,000 after buying an additional 411,805 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.