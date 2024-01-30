Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,977,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 251,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $350,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $408.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

