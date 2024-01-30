Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Valley National Bancorp worth $42,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.16. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

