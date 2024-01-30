Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,722,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.58% of Tower Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.5% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,659,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,401,000 after purchasing an additional 632,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,697,000 after buying an additional 684,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,357,000 after purchasing an additional 118,633 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 94.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,586,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,042,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.91. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSEM. Benchmark began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

