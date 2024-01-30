Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,983 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Discover Financial Services worth $41,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

