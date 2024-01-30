Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $39,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 279,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,710,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $286.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

