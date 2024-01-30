Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,926 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $42,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAC. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC stock opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

