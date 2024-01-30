Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,628 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Stifel Financial worth $40,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 116,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,981,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 77.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,728,000 after purchasing an additional 518,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

SF stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SF. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

See Also

