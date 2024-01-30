Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 828 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Kirby worth $41,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 87.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kirby by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $64.74 and a one year high of $87.52.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O'neil sold 6,861 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,186. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

