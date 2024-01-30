Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 45.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

NYSE SPCE opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 11,299.86% and a negative return on equity of 113.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPCE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

