Vizsla Silver (VZLA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vizsla Silver (TSE: VZLA) recently:

1/26/2024 – Vizsla Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

1/15/2024 – Vizsla Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.85 to C$3.20.

1/15/2024 – Vizsla Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.65 to C$2.75.

1/10/2024 – Vizsla Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$4.00.

1/9/2024 – Vizsla Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.65. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

