vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

