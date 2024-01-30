Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,075 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,657,000 after purchasing an additional 176,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

