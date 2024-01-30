Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,107 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 32.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

