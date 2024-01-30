Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,328 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

NYSE WM opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $186.40. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

