Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,250 shares of company stock worth $19,593,614. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $294.37 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.62 and a 12-month high of $301.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

