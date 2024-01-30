Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certuity LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

TT stock opened at $254.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day moving average of $216.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $255.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

