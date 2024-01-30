Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,841 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.