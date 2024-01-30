Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 906 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,800,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

