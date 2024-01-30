Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,135 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 80.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

