Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

