Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.