Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000,000 after buying an additional 162,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.31.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $304.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

