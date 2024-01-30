Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

