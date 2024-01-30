Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.