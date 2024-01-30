Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 654 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $200.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $204.77.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.75.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

