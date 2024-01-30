Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

