Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,865,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after acquiring an additional 560,908 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $787.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $706.16 and its 200-day moving average is $622.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $788.05.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,138 shares of company stock worth $5,996,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

