Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $863,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,519.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,019.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,570.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,696.33.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.