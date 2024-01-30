Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 207.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,602,000 after acquiring an additional 127,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,794.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,806.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,638.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,568.87.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

