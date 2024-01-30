Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $20.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.73. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $14.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2027 earnings at $19.49 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.

Biogen stock opened at $247.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.99 and a 200-day moving average of $254.62.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,253,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

