Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

1/25/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

1/4/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

12/7/2023 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 32,569 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

