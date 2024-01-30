Werner Enterprises (WERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

