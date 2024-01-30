Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.23, but opened at $59.40. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Western Digital shares last traded at $60.25, with a volume of 2,359,659 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 65,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $2,809,651.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 396,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,413.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 634.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 81,137 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

