Western Midstream Partners, LP to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.