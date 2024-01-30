WFA of San Diego LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,633 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after purchasing an additional 990,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.87.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %
JNJ stock opened at $159.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.26. The company has a market capitalization of $383.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
