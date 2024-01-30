Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $47.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after buying an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after buying an additional 772,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after buying an additional 749,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

