William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for argenx in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.21) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.36). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($4.92) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.26) earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARGX
argenx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $384.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.38. argenx has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than argenx
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.