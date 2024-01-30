Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,449,000 after acquiring an additional 133,809 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.28.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.