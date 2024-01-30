Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 65.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $100.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.