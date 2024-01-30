Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average is $129.63. Woodward has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $143.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

